Helen Magdalen Kozar Porembka passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a very unexpected and rapid two-day ordeal with sepsis and pneumonia.
Having been blessed with 94 ½ years, after being born July 2, 1927, at Fort Palmer, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, who passed away July 29, 1993.
Helen was baptized and married at St. John’s in Wilpen, where she was a lifelong member, including the church choir.
She was the loving mother of three sons, Frank, Daniel (Linda) and David; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Jessica), Nathanael (Raj), Anna, Daniela (Kenny) and Sarah, and great-grandmother of Lillian, Christopher and Trei.
Helen worked at Kennametal, Laurel Valley Golf Club for the PGA, Champion Lakes Golf Club and Rolling Rock Club as an executive secretary.
She was an active member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Greensburg, the church choir, Antiochian women and the parish council.
She was a former president of Ligonier Valley Association of Churches.
She was a cancer survivor at age 81.
Her favorites were decaffeinated coffee and chocolate, which her grandchildren generously supplied.
Memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, Greensburg.
Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with visitation one hour before the service.
Burial will be in St. John’s Orthodox Church Cemetery, Wilpen.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Please visit www.SnyderGreenFH.com to send your condolences.
