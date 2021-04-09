Helen M. (Whisdosh) Kissell, 92, of Unity Township passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 11, 1928, in United, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Whisdosh and Agnes S. (Kendi) Whisdosh.
Helen was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, and its Rosary Altar Society. She cherished her many friendships formed as a member of the Unity Square ladies club. For many years, she enjoyed volunteering in the community at Westmoreland Hospital and the former Holy Family Grade School, now Christ the Divine Teacher School. She loved to read and belonged to several book clubs throughout the years. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and loved babysitting her grandchildren. Helen was a sweet soul whose soft-spoken, kind and gentle personality endeared her to those who knew her. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was the foundation of her family and will always be the wind beneath our wings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas X. Kissell, DDS; a brother, Steve A. Whisdosh, and a sister, Agnes C. Shultz.
Helen is survived by her husband of 72 years, Thomas M. Kissell; nine children, Dr. Helen Burns (Jerry), Paulette Stratico (Chuck), Darlene Kimmel (Carl Pedersen), Don Kissell (Valerie), Kathryn Shaffer (Jeff), Cindy Hoffman (Randy), Annette Mowery (Ron Reiner), Jennifer Strayer (Randy) and Kevin X. Kissell; a daughter-in-law, Mary C. Kissell; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Abzanka and Frances Kissell; 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Helen’s loving caregivers and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for all of their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Helen and Thomas Kissell Endowed Service Learning Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
