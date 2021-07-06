Helen M. Stump Campbell, 53, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born March 11, 1968, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Helen Kintz of Mount Pleasant and the late Kenneth E. Stump.
Helen had been employed at Westmoreland Plastics and was formerly employed at Walmart and Technimark. Helen was always there for her family, caring for them even through her illness.
In addition to her mother, Helen is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott A. Campbell of Latrobe; her twin sons, Jonathan S. Campbell and Andrew S. Campbell, both of Latrobe; three sisters, Rebecca J. Greenlee of Mount Pleasant, Toni E. Thrush and her husband, Ray, of Marguerite and Marjorie L. Peters of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, and her cats, Willow, Leo, Demon, Charlie and Felicia.
At Helen’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment is private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
