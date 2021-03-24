Helen M. (Smith) Palek, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Nov. 11, 1934, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna M. (Bench) Smith.
Helen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the former Cap Works and at the Latrobe Country Club as a banquet server. She loved to listen to polkas and play bingo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Palek; a son, Richard M. Palek; three brothers, Thomas R. Jr., Andrew J. and Michael E. “Pete” Smith, and three sisters, Adeline J. Phelan Lloyd, Ann E. Tewes and Mary Margaret Smith.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Renee M. Palek of Latrobe and Sharon Uhring and her husband, Edward, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Jason Eaglehouse and his wife, Mary, Kelly Eaglehouse, Jessica Uhring, Katie Tomko and her husband, Kyle, Caitlin Mann and Alaina Palek, and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Eaglehouse.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Loyalhanna Care Center and ViaQuest Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
