Helen M. Kelly Shrum, 95, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in the Masonic Village at Sewickley.
Born Jan. 21, 1924, in Starford, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dess (Giles) Kelly.
Helen was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she was a former Sunday School teacher and cook for the Noonday Luncheons.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Bell Telephone, Indiana. Helen was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, Latrobe, and had been a grand representative for the OES.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter T. “Barney” Shrum; her stepfather, Albert Cluroe, and her sister, Dot Doney.
Helen is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey K. Shrum and his wife, Susan, of Plano, Texas, Timmy E. Shrum and his wife, Karen, of Ashburn, Virginia, and Clifford A. Shrum and his wife, Joanne, of Latrobe; her brother, Albert Cluroe of Port St. Lucie, Florida; six grandchildren, Michael Shrum, Patrick Shrum, Ryan Shrum, Daniel Shrum, Eric Shrum and Tracy McCorey, and three great-grandchildren, Amelia Shrum, Rhianna Shrum and Natalie June Shrum.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, will conduct a service 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Additional visitation will be in the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
