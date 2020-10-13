Helen M. (DePaolo) Kowatch, 94, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Orion Personal Care Home, Hampton Township.
She was born May 13, 1926, in Blairsville, the daughter of Antonio and Marie Camilla DePaolo of Blairsville. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert (they were married for 62 great years), and a sister, Angelina Madonna, of Baltimore, Maryland. She was previously employed as a waitress at Clearview Lounge, where she always said she met so many nice people.
She is survived by her son, Dennis W. Kowatch and his wife, Peggy, of Latrobe; and three grandchildren, Lauren Kowatch, Nathan Kowatch and his wife, Amanda, and Erick Kowatch, all of Latrobe. She and her husband, Albert, said the grandchildren were the joy of their lives.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from Latrobe, Baltimore, California and Georgia.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
A funeral Mass and interment in Saint Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private.
