Helen M. Caviggia, 99, of Latrobe (Derry Township) died peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
She was born Feb. 1, 1923, in Derry, a daughter of the late Michael and Eva (Panchik) Poloskey.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 1:11 pm
Helen M. Caviggia, 99, of Latrobe (Derry Township) died peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
She was born Feb. 1, 1923, in Derry, a daughter of the late Michael and Eva (Panchik) Poloskey.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph Church in Derry and had retired from Torrance State Hospital, having worked in dietary. She and her best friend, Lil Marco, were partners in owning Marco’s Pizza in Derry. A generous, fun person, Helen loved being around family and friends, and had a great sense of humor. She was a classy, well-dressed “Lady,” a great cook, an avid Steelers and Pirates fan who loved to play cards and bingo, and was kind to all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John A. “Gabo” Caviggia; three daughters-in-law, Elaine, Janet and Colleen Caviggia; eight brothers, John, Joseph, Pete, Paul, Anthony, Metro, Michael and George Poloskey, and five sisters, Catherine Yancy, Rose Balik, Marie Straka, Mildred Krupa and Jean Gangone.
Helen is survived by her sons, retired Col. John Dennis Caviggia (Sylvia) of Palm Coast, Florida, Richard A. “Tank” Caviggia of Latrobe, George A. Caviggia (Cheryl) of New Derry and Anthony P. Caviggia of Latrobe; grand-children, Alicia Pacek, Karla and Chris Mitchell, Warren Caviggia, Tara Caviggia, Kelly and Ryan Klassen, Jordan Caviggia, Courtney Caviggia, Cecily and Michael Schmitt, Michael Chesla and Erica Legge, Robert and Holly Chesla; great-grandchildren, Abby, Ally and Adam Pacek, Carly Strickland, Anna, Sydney and Claire Mitchell, Nathaniel Chesla, Alessia, Sienna and Talia Schmitt, Jaxon Caviggia, Chace Broderick, Nathaniel, Adam and Rebecca Chesla, Ryan Dettling, Mazie and Bailey Legge, and Kenzie Klassen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 117 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
The family prefers memorials be made to St. Joseph Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented