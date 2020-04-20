Helen L. Gettemy Melville, 91, of Ligonier passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was born Oct. 15, 1928, Ligonier, a daughter of the late Floyd Gettemy and May Gettemy McClure.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Melville, and a son, Larry Melville. She was a member of the Pioneer Presbyterian Church, Ligonier.
Helen is survived by her four children, Greg Melville and his wife, Sherry of Florida, Bruce Melville and his wife, Nora, of Missouri, Roger Melville and his wife, Cathy, of Annville, and Sheryl Bendorf and her husband, John, of Ligonier; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Private interment will be held in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township. A memorial service celebrating Helen’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.