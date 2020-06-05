Helen (Kosker) Godish, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 21, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Helen (Stahovic) Kosker.
Helen was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School cafeteria, and had previously been a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Godish; one brother, Donald R. Kosker, and one sister, Barbara A. Linsenbigler.
Helen is survived by one son, Jeffrey G. Godish and his wife, Karla, of Pittsburgh; one daughter, Leanne G. Malik and her companion, Glenn, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Aaron Malik and his wife, Leanne, Ashley Malik, Adrienne Godish and Matthew Godish; her first great-grandchild on the way this month; her fiancé and longtime companion, Charles Paul, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her caregivers from Senior Helpers and especially our cousin, Lori Marcinik, for her excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
