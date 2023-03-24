Helen “Jane” Sindorf, 87, formerly of Ligonier, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Brethren Village Retirement Home, Lancaster.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 5:15 am
Helen “Jane” Sindorf, 87, formerly of Ligonier, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Brethren Village Retirement Home, Lancaster.
She was born April 18, 1935, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Alex E. Hoover and Helen Welshons Hoover.
Following graduation from Ligonier High School in 1953, Jane married William E. Sindorf on July 8, 1955. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, George W. Hoover.
She is survived by three children, William A. (Kristie) Sindorf of Lancaster, Timothy E. (Lisa) Sindorf of Naples, Florida, and Sandi Kay (Ian) McEwen of Oreland, Montgomery County, and six grand-children, Trevor, Joshua, Danielle and Bradley Sindorf and Tyler and Benjamin Zubyk. Jane also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Willow and Brooks.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Friends and family will be received one hour prior at 10 a.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.
