Helen Jane “Jani” Balko Farkas, 86, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home.
Born May 3, 1936, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Mary M. (Yanits) Balko.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Helen Jane “Jani” Balko Farkas, 86, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home.
Born May 3, 1936, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Mary M. (Yanits) Balko.
Jani was a member of Sacred Heart Church and its Rosary Altar Society. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Kaufmann’s Department Store. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society. Jani loved animals and watching game shows. Throughout her life, she took numerous arts and crafts classes and excelled in painting, needlepoint, rugs and cake decorating.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Farkas; son, Robert E. Farkas, and two sisters, Irene and Rosemarie Balko.
Jani is survived by her daughter, Amy L. Goulding of Youngstown; two grandsons, Zak Farkas and Tim Farkas and his wife, Emily; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Kamron, Grace and Hank; a special cousin, Mary Anne Balko, and her two cats, Abbe and Dolly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to ProMedica Hospice and her caregivers for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home immediately followed by a prayer service held by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Monday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown.
Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or Westmoreland County Humane Society, 139 Humane Society Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.