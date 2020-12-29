Helen J. Fabian, 73, of Derry passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James and Julia (Gamble) Parker.
Prior to retirement in 2010, Helen was employed in housekeeping by the Latrobe Area Hospital with more than 31 years of service.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Clyde William Fabian; four sons, Chad Fabian (Tracy), Delton Fabian (Jennifer Bradley), Michael Fabian (Denise) and Shawn Fabian (Beth); eight grandchildren, Josh Fabian (Ashley), Kristen Coyne (Marty), Kayla Fabian, Benjamine Grove, Samantha Fabian, Nathan Fabian, Michael Fabian and Courtney Fabian; nine great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Jeanie Griswald (Edward), Rita Fulford (Larry) and Luann Dye (Raymond).
Services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
