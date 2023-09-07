Helen I. Janesko Kelly, 94, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Born Jan. 28, 1929, in Mount Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kuper) Janesko.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 6:14 am
Helen was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. She was an avid bingo player who played at the Latrobe Senior Center and St. Vincent Grove. Helen also enjoyed cooking and going out to eat.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Kelly; two brothers, Peter and Michael Janesko, and seven sisters, Ann Kish, Veronica Queer, Mary Pugliese, Pauline Schultheis, Elizabeth Winiarski, Agnes McClain and Margaret Kalata Ovitsky.
Helen is survived by three daughters, Renee E. Sasanko and her husband, Ron, of Latrobe, Kellyann Somers and her husband, Lance, of Greensburg and Charlene Kelly and her husband, Shawn Miner, of Greensburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Helen’s request, there were no public visitations.
Private services and interment were held at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
