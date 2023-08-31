Helen E. Kurela Pearson, 87, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Loving Arms Residential Care for Seniors, Norwalk, California.
Born Oct. 13, 1935, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Julie (Spewock) Kurela.
Helen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church before moving to Raleigh, North Carolina. While living in Latrobe, she was an administrative assistant and payroll clerk for Latrobe Lumber Supply Co. Inc., and in Raleigh she was employed by Allstate Lighting in the payroll and accounting department. In 1986, Helen and Ronald moved to Raleigh, where they resided until Ronald’s death, then she moved to California to be with her son and daughter-in-law.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Joseph Pearson Sr., and a brother, Theodore A. Kurela.
Surviving are her son, Ronald Joseph Pearson Jr. and his wife, Lizabeth, of Ontario, California; four brothers, Thomas E. Kurela, Regis C. Kurela, George R. Kurela and his wife, Cheryl, and Robert E. Kurela, and two sisters, Susanne K. Madey and Elaine J. Todd.
Local arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
