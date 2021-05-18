Helen D. Durasin, 88, formerly of Seger, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born May 27, 1932, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John J. and Mary Skoloda Bernat.
Helen was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church of New Derry and the VFW ladies auxiliary. She had retired from Fours Company, Blairsville, and Duralia’s Cokeville Fruit Market.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Durasin; brother, John J. Bernat; sister, Virginia B. Smith; nephew, Joseph J. Lagalski; niece, Kathie A. Crump, and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann “Dolly” Lagalski (Joseph) of Westmoreland City; sister-in-law, Gayle Bernat of Texas; brother-in-law, Robert Smith of Texas; stepbrother, James Skoloda of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Judy Asbee (Robert) of Derry, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins.
Friends will be received 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be conducted 2:30 p.m.
Private interment will be made in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Special thanks to all the staff at Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, and St. Anne Home.
Donations may be made to All But Furgotten Animal Shelter Westmoreland County.com or to St. Martin Roman Catholic Church.
