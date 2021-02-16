Helen (Crouse) Albright, 98, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Sept. 7, 1922, in Whitney, she was a daughter of the late Philip Crouse and Catherine (Hryckovian) Crouse.
Helen was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was an excellent cook who loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Albright; a daughter, Nancy Hamo; a grandson, Daniel Hamo; a great-grandson, Dustin DiCenzo; three sisters, Rose Cable, Ann Balko and Mary Woytus, and five brothers, Paul, John, Michael, George and Thomas Crouse.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Caroline A. Dillon of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Leah Gmuer and her husband, Michael, Lana M. Dillon and her husband, Michael, Jeffrey C. Dillon, Lisa A. Henning, Nancy K. Hamo and Louis P. Hamo and his wife, Jackie; 14 great-grandchildren, Dillon, Zackery, Mitchel, Alexa, Jakob, Austin, Sidnie, Alek, Peyton, Steven, Brianna, Danielle, Andrea and Kate; two great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Joann Havrilla, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Loyalhanna Care Center, especially Amber and Jen, for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private for Helen’s family.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
