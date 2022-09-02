Helen C. Kozamchak Jones, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Derry, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Greensburg Care Center.
She was born April 23, 1938, in Derry, a daughter of the late John W. and Rose L. (Sulkosky) Kozamchak.
Prior to her retirement, Helen worked for Torrance State Hospital as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Mechesneytown, where she helped make pierogies to help support the church.
Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sister Rose Copelli and brother John Kozamchak.
Helen is survived by her son, Troy Jones and wife Melissa of New Derry; daughter, Kerri Jones and Victor of Leetsdale; brother Joseph Kozamchak and wife Connie of Derry; two sisters, Mary Crawford and husband Richard of Unity Township and Shirley Dietrick of Derry; three grandchildren, Xanthie Jones, Brittanie Emerick and Billy McCurdy, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends for Helen’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in S.S. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
