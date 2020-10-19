Helen Ann (Waggle) Stercho, 83, of Hillside died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Brookdale, Latrobe.
She was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Derry Township, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Patrick) Waggle.
Prior to retirement, Helen worked as a self-employed beautician. She also worked at Nanny’s Beauty Salon in Blairsville and at Rolling Rock as a switchboard operator. Helen was a member of the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry. She enjoyed polka, dancing, baking, bingo, gambling, traveling, boating and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Stercho, in 2015, and one son, John M. Stercho.
Helen is survived by two sons, Douglas J. Stercho and his wife, Elizabeth, of Greensburg and Scott A. Stercho and wife, Christen, of Greensburg; one daughter-in-law, Sheryl of New Alexandria; six grandchildren, Sheena Sledge and her husband, Tyler, Stephanie Kelley and her husband, Shawn, Matthew Stercho, Bethany Bair and her husband, Ben, Tyler and Garrett Stercho; three great-grandchildren, Logan and Sophia Sledge and Harper Bair, and niece, nephew and numerous friends.
Family will receive friends for Helen’s life celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry. The divine liturgy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
