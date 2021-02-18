Helen A. (Furman) Bodziak, 93, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home.
Born May 13, 1927, in Acosta, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Kaminsky) Furman.
Helen was lovingly devoted to her husband and family. She was steadfast in her Catholic faith all through her life and demonstrated it in through her involvement in her parish, St. John the Evangelist Church in Latrobe. She taught CCD, served as Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She also started the haluski making for the fish dinners served at the church during Lent, which still continues today.
Helen enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was an exceptional baker and wonderful cook. She gave of her time and talents generously to all who knew her. Helen and Stas were very proud of their Polish heritage. They had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother, prayed the rosary and attended daily Mass together. They loved dancing together and were the perfect couple on the dance floor and in life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. “Stas” Bodziak; three brothers, John, Frank and Andrew Furman, and three sisters, Anna Furman, Kathryn Bazyk and Mary Tulenko.
Helen is survived by five daughters, Rosanne Bodziak of Latrobe, Marie Mucci and her husband, Doug, of York, Cindy Gladora and her husband, Larry, of Export, Annette Couch and her husband, Chris, of Latrobe and Janine Casey and her husband, Tom, of Beaver Creek, Ohio; one sister, Rose Tulenko of Latrobe; she was a loving “Baba” to her six grandchildren, Niko, Anna, David, Lauren, Preston and Alaina, and she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Jane, Dorothy, Ann, Siri and Petey, and her hospice nurse, Amber, for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current guidelines while attending Mass such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
