Harvey Richard Ritenour Jr., 88, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Mountain View Senior Living, Hempfield Township.
He was born April 28, 1933, in Latrobe, to the late Harvey Richard Ritenour Sr. and Frieda “Becci” Peiffer Ritenour.
Harvey was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea. He was a retired steelworker, having worked for Latrobe Steel. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown, American Legion Post 982 in Pipetown, Hostetter Slovak Club, the Possum Hollow Club and Whitney Fire Hall Social Club.
He enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Jean Guidice Ritenour, in September 2021; a son, Scott Alan Ritenour, and two brothers, Miles Ritenour and Earl Ritenour.
Harvey is survived by six children, Susanna Barr, Daniel Ritenour, Harvey Ritenour III, Stacey Ritenour, Sandra Ciampa and Christie Morrison; 14 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; five brothers and sisters, Louise Perino, Arlene Carnahan, Dolores Rouse, Elmer Ritenour and Dwaine Ritenour, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Liturgy will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
