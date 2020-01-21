Harry W. “Keek” Rice, 85, of Derry Township went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 14, 1934, in Derry, a son of the late Charles and Rebecca Jane (Hunter) Rice.
Harry was a member of Bible Baptist Church. He had worked as a water well driller and was very handy, able to fix or build anything. He enjoyed woodworking, his dog Lacy and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. Harris Rice, on April 18, 2019; his son Harry Eugene “Bobby” Rice, and two brothers, Hubert and Pete Rice.
Harry is survived by his children Evelyn Bock of Latrobe, Sharon S. Yanits (James) of Latrobe, James W. Rice (DeAnn) of Loveland, Colorado, and Scott D. Rice (Becky) of Indiana, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Jean Bollinger of Derry, Edra Mae Zitterbart (Ralph) of Blairsville (Derry Township) and Joyce Wuchina of New Derry; six grandchildren, Allen, Carrie, Gary, Sydney, Trenton and Carson; great-grandchild, Braidon, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, with Pastor Matthew Schwender officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
