Harry S. Shaffer, 89, of Bradenville died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born June 20, 1933, in Latrobe, a son of the late Harry H. and Veronica (Maruscak) Shaffer.
Updated: October 18, 2022 @ 8:45 am
Prior to retirement Harry was a custodian at St. Rose and St. Vincent churches. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. Harry loved landscaping and gardening.
Besides his parents, Harry was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Richard Shaffer; his sister, Elsie Shaffer Platt, and his special friend, Nancy Fridley.
Harry is survived by his nephew, Carl Platt and wife Twila of Indiana; two nieces, Darlene Wheeler and husband Quentin of Greenwich, New Jersey, and Melinda Woods of Bradenville, and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in St. Rose Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650, with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Loyalhanna Care Center for the love and care they gave to Harry.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
