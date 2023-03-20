Harry Lee Brown, 73, of Latrobe went to be with Our Lord and Savior Friday, March 17, 2023. He was surrounded by family and friends in his home.
Harry was the beloved first child of the late Harry H. Brown and Mildred L. Kemerer Brown of Armbrust.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Engineers Unit during the Vietnam conflict. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and was an active member of Liberty Christian Church in Greensburg for 35 years. He was known to greet and depart those he met with a simple and sincere “God bless.”
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Joyce Ann McCurdy Brown. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and their ever-faithful four-legged friend, Gypsy. Harry affectionately referred to her as “Little Puppy.” Harry and Joyce enjoyed summer evenings on their back porch, often playing Harry’s favorite card game, pinochle. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he enjoyed rooting them on from the comfort of his recliner. He was known to call and have “commentary” before and after games with his brothers Kenny and Jimmy. His other pastimes included watching Westerns, listening to gospel music, and word-working. He was known for making projects for family and friends, including lamps and candy dispensers. He was often able to fix or repair items that had been deemed broken. This earned him the title of “MacGyver” from his niece Mary Beth several years ago.
He also is survived by his two daughters, Leann D. Brown Van Essen and husband Brian C. Van Essen and Donna L. Brown Sheetz and husband Christian L. Sheetz. Harry was never shy about telling others how proud he was of “my girls.” He was an involved and attentive “Pap” to four grandchildren, Jonathan H. Van Essen, Anna E. Van Essen, Elana L. Eckenrode and Jakob J. Eckenrode. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers, Kenneth B. Brown Sr. and wife Sandy, David L. Brown and wife Carol, James E. Brown and wife JoAnn and Leonard J. Brown and wife Angie; his two sisters, Eldora J. Brown and Debra J. Lynn and husband Bart; sister-in-law Janet L. Arnett and husband Ron; brother-in-law William S. McCurdy, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 20, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the funeral home with Rev. Almon Birt officiating.
Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
Harry’s family would like to thank the excellent care provided by Excela Health Palliative and Hospice team, his longtime family physician, Daniel DiCola, M.D., and many nurses and staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.