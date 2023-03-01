Harry L. Gross Jr., 74, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 8, 1948, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Harry L. Gross Sr. and Matilda Morgan Gross.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. Harry was a member of the VFW Post 3414, the American Legion Post 515 and the Frontier Club.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy Alan Gross, and daughter, Cassandra E. Gross.
Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathe Penrose Gross of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Brandon Diebold and his wife, Karley, Nicholas Gross and Dylan Miller; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae Diebold, and his brother, Gary Gross and his wife, Bonnie, of Stahlstown.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Bodnar and his staff for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League will conduct a service 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. William Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
