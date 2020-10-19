Harry J. Jellison Sr., 74, of Derry died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in the Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Latrobe, a son of the late Arthur and Julia Coffer Jellison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia D. Hall Jellison, on Aug. 29, 2019; a sister, Priscilla Monteparte, and two brothers, Junior Sandracco and Donald Jellison.
Harry owned and operated Jellison Masonary. He was an avid jokester, hunter and fisherman who enjoyed all sports, especially wrestling and belonged to the Derry Rod & Gun Club.
He is survived by his three sons, Harry J. Jellison Jr., Anthony S. Jellison (Vickie) and Mark A. Jellison (Mary), all of Derry; two sisters, Margaretta Monnich of Greensburg and Betty Matrunics of Latrobe; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
