“Dad, May You Rest Easy, in Fair Winds and Calm Seas.” Harry James Cerutti, Navy World War II veteran, 91, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1928, in Mechesneytown, a son of the late Frank and Ida (DelBerto) Cerutti of Milan, Italy.
Harry was preceded in death by his brothers, John Cerutti and Frank Cerutti; his sister, Ida Cerutti, and his nephews, Butch and Ronnie Cerutti.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Larue V. Nagy Cerutti; his six children, Debbie L. Cerutti McKim (Greg) of Trafford, William J. Cerutti (Celeste) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Diane L. Cerutti Bridge (James) of Bolivar, Harry J. Cerutti Jr. (Linda) of Murrysville, Darlene Cerutti Rummel (Lee) of Ligonier and Lori Cerutti Crawford of Latrobe; 16 grandchildren, Mandy Emabizer, Alex McKim, Emily McKim, Cara Cerutti Holmes, Casey L. Cerutti, Catie Cerutti Miller, Amy L. Bridge, James T. Bridge, Daniel J. Bridge, Annie Cerutti, Christopher Cerutti, Matthew Rummel, Michael Rummel, Alicia Crawford Onorad, Jessica L. Crawford and Billy C. Crawford; 16 great-grandchildren, along with two nieces, Kathy Cerutti Ruffner and Lory Burns Cerutti Echerd, and one very special “adopted son,” Stephen C. Baker Jr. Lastly, an enduring appreciation to his caregivers, Rene Beard, Priscilla Minerd, Mandi Harris, Megan Telford, Linda Levrio, Patti Angelo and Felecia Stutler.
Harry was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a dedicated and beloved usher. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel for 34 years as an electrician. He was a standout athlete at Derry High School, and was a Navy World War II veteran, serving as a seaman first class gunner onboard the USS Norris (DD859), operating in the South China Sea. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and South China Sea Campaign Medal.
As a member of Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Harry was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran and American. To the day that he left us, Harry was sure to have his American flag proudly flying outside his home.
Harry’s long list of accomplishments included a few of his most enjoyable — founder and head baseball coach of the Latrobe Jets of the Derry-Unity Baseball League, and co-founder and assistant coach/trainer for Latrobe Area Midget Football League. Harry was most comfortable working on his farm on the North Side, where he always maintained his “pride and joy” garden.
Out of respect and consideration for family and friends during this current medical crisis, services and interment will be a private family-only event.
In lieu of flowers, the family and Harry request that all donations go to Grace Bible Church and Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville, PA 15620.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date to give Harry a more personal farewell from family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.hartmangrazianofuneralhome.com.
“What we do in Life, Echoes an Eternity.”
