Harry E. Shaffer, 89, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in the Harmon House, Mount Pleasant.
He was born June 16, 1932, in Latrobe.
Harry was a U.S. Army veteran and was a Union Construction worker.
Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Heasley Shaffer, and a son, Mark E. Shaffer.
Surviving are his son Craig Shaffer and his wife, Heidi, of Acme and five grandchildren.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
