Harry E. Black, 86, of Bradenville died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1934, in Hillside, a son of the late Thomas and Jenny Johnson Black.
Harry was a truck driver and had retired from Owens Illinois. He was a member of the Lloydsville Club, played the guitar and was into country music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol LoBue, five brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Batsa Black; his son, Edward Black (Kelly) of Stroudsburg; his two daughters, Donna Black of Bushkill and Lynn Black of Bradenville; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Pastor William A. Schaeffer officiating.
Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
