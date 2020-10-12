Harry E. Black, 86, of Bradenville died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

He was born July 9, 1934, in Hillside, a son of the late Thomas and Jenny Johnson Black.

Harry was a truck driver and had retired from Owens Illinois. He was a member of the Lloydsville Club, played the guitar and was into country music.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol LoBue, five brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Batsa Black; his son, Edward Black (Kelly) of Stroudsburg; his two daughters, Donna Black of Bushkill and Lynn Black of Bradenville; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Pastor William A. Schaeffer officiating.

Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.

Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.