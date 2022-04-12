Harry Ambrose Smith Jr., 101, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1921, in Brackenridge, the son of the late Harry A. Smith Sr. and Ella Kennelly Smith.
Harry graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Pitt, Harry played the trumpet in the Pitt marching band. He participated in the alumni marching band at Pitt football games until he was 90 years old. After graduating from Pitt, Harry served in the U.S. Army during World War II as an infantry officer in the Pacific Theater, and thereafter as part of the Army of Occupation in Japan.
Prior to his retirement in 1986, Harry was employed by PPG Industries, and was a former plant manager at PPG’s Greensburg plant. Active in the community, Harry was a former executive at Meals on Wheels. During his leisure time, Harry enjoyed golfing and traveling the world with Velma, the love of his life. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township, the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 in Latrobe and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 894 in Natrona Heights.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Velma Zeralda Smith Smith.
He is survived by four children: Harry A. Smith III (Judith) of Elkins, West Virginia, Patricia Levi (George) of Centennial, Colorado, Thomas W. Smith (Heather) of Greensburg and Rebecca Burger (Rene) of Manor; eight grandchildren: Nathaniel Smith (Jessica), Samantha Newman (John), Emily Stites (Nick), Carolyn Levi, Rachel Cunningham, Bethany Faulk (Troy), Katie Kudrick (Kevin) and Matthew Burger (Nicolette), and six great-grandchildren: Sia Smith, Harriet Newman, Addison and Logan Stites, and Ethan and Reese Cunningham.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, in the funeral home chapel.
Entombment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
