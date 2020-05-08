Harold “Skip” Henry Needham, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and an instructor for 10 years with Boeing Company, passed Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia and dementia for several years.
He is survived by estranged wife, Jo Needham (Barthrop); son, Ron Needham; daughter, Shelly Passantino; predeceased daughter, Susan Needham; 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sibling, Ida Mae Close and Bob Needham.
Skip was born in Pennsylvania on April 26, 1935. He attended schools in Ligonier and participated in activities in local area and always helped family and neighbors with various projects, along with his dad. Hunting was enjoyed by him and dad.
Skip joined the Air Force in 1954 and was sent to Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, for training. He became a proficient jet engine mechanic and was stationed in Las Vegas for five years.
In 1958, he married Jo Barthrop. He and Jo raised a lovely family, Ron, Shelly and Sue. They supported him as he was transferred to other military locations in many foreign countries, and were not always able to travel with him. His travels and military duties took him to France, Germany, Thailand, Spain and the Azores.
His expertise as a jet engine mechanic and extreme dedication to his job during the Vietnam War made him a valuable asset to his superiors.
He retired after 28 years with the prestigious rank of Chief Master Sergeant, a rank that few achieve in their military life.
He was employed by Boeing (McDonald Douglas) for 10 years as an instructor for Boeing planes. He traveled to several countries as instructor for Boeing. He retired in 1993 after recovering from throat cancer. He retired in 1982 from Norton Air Force Base, San Bernardino. His love for family and friends were always a big part of his life.
For 34 years, he has been a resident of Huntington Beach (Midway City, California) along with his devoted partner, Doris Turner. Together, they have enjoyed traveling in their RV across the U.S. and Canada with friends.
They made special trips to Ligonier to spend time with family for 20 years and Skip and son, Ron, marched each year in the Fort Ligonier Days parade. They were honored to be asked to raise the flag at the beginning of the ceremony, along with Skip’s nephews, Butch Ross and Justin Close. Ron is a retired USAF veteran of 25 years. The love and companionship was evident to all that Skip and Doris enjoyed each memory that they created.
“Rest in peace, my friend and partner,” — Doris Turner
