Hans C. Hoel III, 88, of Bolivar passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Bolivar, a son of the late Hans C. and Anna Grace (Robertson) Hoel.
Hans was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, having spent his time at sea aboard the USS Murray destroyer escort.
He retired as a electrician for Latrobe Steel. Hans was a member of the Church of Christ in West Bolivar. He was a former president of the Robinson Rod and Gun Club. Hans loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and helping his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Janet Lentz Hoel, Bolivar; daughters, Anna “Denni” Chiappetta and husband Tom, Louisiana, and Holly Krall and husband Steve, Coral; grandson, Dustin Douglas Foust, Robinson; granddaughter, Dana Danielle Foust, Pittsburgh; sister, Suzanne Grassmyer, Lewistown; a brother, Ronald Powell and wife Janice, Bolivar; Jacob Robertson and Janis Griffin, and brothers-in-law, Carl Lentz and Ronald Lentz and wife Ann.
Many thanks to Jeff Foust and Debbie Franklin for their care and support.
In addition to his parents, Hans was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph D. Hoel.
In keeping with Hans’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Robinson Rod and Gun Club.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
Commented