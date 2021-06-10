Hannah Regina Robb Shaffor, 97, of Erie (formerly of Latrobe) went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Hannah went by her middle name, Regina.
She was born Aug. 14, 1923, in Salemville, a daughter of the late James A. and Esther (Wymer) Robb of Latrobe.
Regina was raised on a parcel of land her father farmed in Unity Township while she was growing up. She attended Latrobe High School, played clarinet in the marching band and participated in tap dancing. Regina was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and a devoted homemaker. She especially loved spending time with her family, dancing, singing, picnics, crocheting and traveling. But ultimately, Regina loved the Lord and doing His will. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Bradenville, holding several offices and actively involved in many church functions, including the choir throughout the years — always a willing helper. Yellow was her favorite color and it showed in her upbeat, fun and loving personality she portrayed daily, always sharing her sunshine smile and love for life in every way. Because of her winning personality, Regina loved to socialize with people and was liked by many. A lifetime with her didn’t seem long enough to have her with us. Also, through the years, she enjoyed reading her Bible, canning, putting puzzles together and solving crossword puzzles. Her favorite holiday was Christmas because of all the sparkling lights and the message of her Savior’s birth.
Regina had been employed by Nickles Bakery, G.C. Murphy, Weight Watchers, but mostly her time was spent as a loving domestic homemaker, caring for her family and those she loved dearly.
Since 2012, Regina had resided at Ball Pavilion, Brevillier Village in Erie. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff members and volunteers for the excellent care and respect she received throughout her stay.
Besides her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life for 65 years, Arthur M. Shaffor, in 2008; her son, James A. Shaffor of Texas; a granddaughter, Michelle René Laxton of Oklahoma; a great-granddaughter, Alyvia Shaffor of Colorado, and a brother who was stillborn.
Regina is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mark) Smith of Erie; a brother, William A. Robb of Latrobe; two sisters, Esther Losier of Plainfield, Indiana, and Karen (Wayne) Johnson of Latrobe; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received at Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, followed by a service with Pastor Jason D. Losier officiating in the funeral home.
Private interment will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville, PA 15620.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
