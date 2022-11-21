H. Ronald Harr, 78, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
Born Aug. 29, 1944, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Harry T. and Thelma (Gibson) Harr.
Ron was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a senior engineer at Kennametal with 39 years of service. He was a member of Infinity Lodge 546 F&AM, Monroeville. Ron was a member and certified inspector for the National Hot Rod Association and enjoyed attending races with his best friend, Tom Blair. He also enjoyed cars, and boating at Raystown Lake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carmella Harr, and his in-laws, Daniel and Mary Delores “Larry” Bonrisco.
Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Bonrisco Harr of Latrobe; daughter, Roni D. Angus and her husband, Joe, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica and Brian Harr; two sisters-in-law, Valerie Martin of Texas and Shirley Bonrisco of Huntingdon, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
