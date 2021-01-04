H. Eileen (Piper) Richards, 74, a lifelong resident of Derry, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Derry, to the late Frederick H. and Helen L. (Maguire) Piper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christian Thomas Richards in 2011; her sister, Nancy Jane (Piper) Gibb, in 2012, and her brother-in-law, David L. Gibb, in 1975.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Thomas Alvin “Toss” Richards of Derry. Her granddaughters, Sarah, Natalie and Christina, were the loves of her life. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Charlotte Jones (Tom) and Dawna Bates (Craig); daughter-in-law, Abbey Richards Kardell; nieces, Rachel Meloy Comp (Justin), Jody Horn, Susan Gibb, Pam Keeno (Bill) and Deborah Gibb; nephews, Michael Meloy and David Gibb (Betsy), and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Eileen was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, where she actively participated in fundraisers and funeral dinners. As a proud sports mom, she supported Derry Little League, Derry Soccer League, and Derry’s wrestling, football and baseball programs. She had also spent several years as a volunteer for the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Eileen’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital who showed support, kindness, understanding, and compassion during her time in the hospital. They are a true blessing to this community.
Due to the current medical restrictions, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday in Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Corben Russell, officiating.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a facemask and social distancing. Eileen’s service will also be streamed live on the funeral home Facebook page.
Interment will be private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the kitchen fund at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA, 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
