Griffin Allan Stemmler, 2, of Unity Township died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 24, 2020, in Greensburg, a son of Morgen K. Wirick and Brandon C. Stemmler of Unity Township.
Griffin enjoyed playing with his brothers and cousins, being a Super Hero, and also liked music, cars and dinosaurs.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Jareth Stemmler and Jaxon Sheffler; maternal grandparents, April Parsley and husband Quincy and Matt Wirick and Deanne Trumpie, all of Greensburg; paternal grandparents, Gary and Janet Stemmler of Blairsville; several great-grandparents; his “bonus” grandparents, and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where the funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Susan Luttner officiating.
Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
