Grenneth G. Mason, 103, of Hostetter died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township.
She was born Aug. 24, 1918, in Hostetter, a daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (McMillen) Goodman.
Prior to retirement, she worked at Latrobe Area Hospital, and she had been an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob J. Mason; her brother, Cloyd Goodman; a nephew, Ronald Cornelius; two nieces, Loretta Fletcher and Elizabeth Lucas; her brother-in-law, Eugene B. Cornelius, and a great-nephew, Brock A. Cornelius.
She is survived her sister, Edith Cornelius; a nephew, Dennis Cornelius and his wife, Denise; a niece, Gladys Goodman Kozusko, and two great-nephews, Chris Cornelius and Brian Cornelius Jackson.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time her funeral service will be held with the Rev. Corben M. Russell officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
