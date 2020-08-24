Gregory Thomas Taylor, 50, of Ligonier passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Nov. 30, 1969, in Ligonier, a son of Emma Fletcher Taylor of Ligonier and the late Harry Taylor.
Gregory enjoyed playing Yahtzee, throwing darts, jig saw puzzles, puzzles and coloring.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Timothy, Ronald and Eric Taylor, all of Ligonier; his niece, Jessica Selesky and her fiancee, Brandon Vernatter, and their son, Gabriel; his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Selesky and his girlfriend, Amy, who thought the world of Gregory; nephew, Michael Selesky and daughter, Keira; aunt, Edna Tosh and family, and friends, Teri Lemmon and Lillian Kelly.
All services will be private for the family.
Special thanks to Christina Marsh and family.
“He will always be in our hearts forever. We love you Gregory.”
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
