Gregory Steven “Greg” Faust Sr., 55, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Latrobe.
He was born April 6, 1966, in Latrobe, to Donald R. Faust Sr. and Nancy (Mentzer) Faust.
He was an aviation mechanic and also worked as a machinist. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working on cars. He did several builds and rebuilds on his own.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clarence and Josephine (Bearn) Faust, and his maternal grandparents, Leo and June (Adams) Mentzer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by four children, Denielle L. Micklow, Gregory Stephen Faust Jr., Nathan J. Faust and Alex R. Faust, all of Latrobe; two brothers, Donald R. Faust Jr. and his wife, Marty, of Whitney, Randel S. Faust and his wife, Melissa, of Prescot, Wisconsin; a nephew, Donald R. “Buck” Faust III, and a niece, Laura Faust.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, in the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Livermore officiating.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kevin Grosso, MD, and his wife, Michelle, as well as the Excela Hospice staff for the kindness that they showed Greg during his illness.
Memorial donations in his name can be sent to Action For Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
