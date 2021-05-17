Gregory Scott Roddy, 53, of New Derry passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was born Dec. 6, 1967, in Latrobe, a son of Russell C. Roddy (Terri) of New Derry and Louise Ann Sistek of Boise, Idaho.
Greg was employed as a foreman for Eagle Eye Construction.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amanda A. Lauffer; three children, Tyler, Nicholas and Hannah Roddy; four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Sebastian, Rylo and Demi; his brother, Kenneth Roddy, and two sisters, Deborah Roddy and Brenda Slusser (Terry).
Services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented