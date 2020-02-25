Gregory P. “Greg” McGann, 66, formerly of Ford City and Torrance, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville, Monroeville.
Born Dec. 30, 1953, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Margaret “Jean” (White) McGann.
Greg was a longtime resident of Evergreen Homes in Kittanning, and we are so very grateful for their partnership and services since 1981. Greg attended several local parishes during his time in Kittanning and was retired from the Armstrong County Progressive Workshop in Kittanning. He loved his family, WWE, DQ birthday cakes, turkey calls, Jesus, bulldozers and Channel 4 Action News. He admired those involved in emergency services, truck drivers and police work. The kindness shown by those varied personnel throughout the course of his life was always sincerely appreciated and will continue to provide lasting memories for us.
Survivors include his sister Colleen Hartnett and husband William “Big Bill,” Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers, Walter J. McGann Jr. and wife “Officer” Connie, Blairsville, and William McGann and wife Becky, Torrance, and sister Melissa Pelisari, Penn Hills. He was blessed with many loving and caring nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation and services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Greg’s name to Evergreen Homes, P.O. Box 471, Ford City, PA 16226.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
