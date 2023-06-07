Gregory McNaughton, 74, of New Alexandria died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital after a long illness.
He was born July 22, 1948, in Latrobe, a son of the late John W. and Margaret Theresa (Carr) McNaughton.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 12:56 pm
Gregory graduated from St. Vincent Prep (1966) and St. Vincent College (1971). He earned a teaching certificate from Seton Hill College (1974). Greg taught third, fifth and sixth grades at St. Joseph School in Derry until he was incapacitated by a stroke. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by two brothers, John “Jack” McNaughton and Robert “Ron” McNaughton Sr.
Greg is survived by his guardian, Deborah McNaughton of Florida; a brother, Philip McNaughton and wife Janet of New Alexandria; two sisters, Kathleen Reid of New Alexandria and Mary Janice Menanno and husband Lewis of Harrison City, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation and service will be private.
The family has entrusted Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331, with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
Inurnment will be in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 300 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
