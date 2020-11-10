Gregory John Gretz, 57, of New Alexandria passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 20, 1963, in Latrobe, to the late John Michael and Martha Jane (Boggio) Gretz.
He had worked as a manager at the former Gulf service station in New Alexandria. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by a brother, James M. Gretz; two sisters, Rita Sarnosky and her husband, John, and Colleen Poklembo and her husband, Brian; his extended family, John and Jeff Kondrich and their mother, Caroline, as well as three beagle buddies, Eddie, Oscar and Angus.
Services and burial in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree, will be private. P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, is entrusted with arrangements.
