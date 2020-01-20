Gregory J. Noel, 63, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 3, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late Ward P. and Dorothy A. (Derek) Noel.
Greg, affectionately referred to as “Leon” by his friends, was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, where he attended daily Mass and was active with the Holy Name Society and Catholic Men’s Fellowship. He enjoyed going to the men’s retreats at St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center in Pittsburgh.
He is survived by two children, Melissa Noel Martinez and Joshua Noel (Vonni); six grandchildren, Hannah and Brooklynn Martinez, and Brody, Gage, Silas and Lincoln Noel; three siblings, Kathy Baughman (Van), Dan Noel (Vicky) and Nancy Noel Davison (Thomas), and a number of nieces and nephews.
A note from his children: Dad, you had so much love for us and all your grandchildren. The last summer you came out for a visit will always be some of our fondest memories. Our trips to Catalina Island and Julian. For you, getting to meet some of your grandchildren for the first time. Did you ever imagine you would have six grandkids? It always brought you so much happiness and joy in hearing we were good and all the new things in our lives. You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace, Dad.
A note from his siblings: Greg, you were so full of love, goodness and kindness. Very active within your church, always willing to lend a helping hand to your family, church members and friends. You will always be in our hearts. Now you are with Mom and Dad. Rest in peace our dear brother.
Friends will be received 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of Holy Family Holy Name Society will recite the rosary 6:15 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
