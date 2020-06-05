Gregory J. Miscovich

Gregory John Miscovich, 63, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 15, 1957, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Evelyn (Semanchek) Miscovich.
Gregory was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. He was a loving husband, father and son, with a strong faith in our Lord. Greg had tremendous courage and fought multiple myeloma for 14 years. He always had a positive attitude and would never complain or give up. He will be deeply missed.
Greg was an avid and passionate golfer. He spent many years at his beloved Laurel Valley Golf Course as a caddie, where he learned the craft of golf at a very early age. Patient and kind, Greg could teach anyone the sport in an educational and gentle way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Edward Miscovich, and numerous aunts and uncles to whom Greg was very close.
He is survived by his wife of more than 41 years, Sharon Lee (Clark) Miscovich; his daughter, Amber Leigh Lohr and her husband, Dale; his brother, Scott Miscovich, M.D., and his wife, Sharon, of Kailua, Hawaii, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral mass will be held noon Tuesday, June 9, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org/.
