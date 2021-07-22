Gregory D. Miller, 65, of Laughlintown passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born Nov. 24, 1955, in Ligonier, he was a son of Elizabeth J. Earnest Miller and the late John W. Miller.
Gregory was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Class of 1974. He delivered the daily news for the Ligonier Newsstand for 35 years.
He was a devout member of Holy Trinity Parish in Ligonier, where he volunteered his time as head usher and various other church events. Gregory was also a faithful member of the Holy Name Society.
In addition to his mother, Gregory is survived by his brothers, James W. Miller of Laughlintown, David A. Miller of New York, New York, and Brian E. (Dianna) Miller of Houston, Texas; nephews, Adam and Daniel Miller, also of Houston, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
Memorial donations in Gregory’s name may be made to the Holy Trinity Parish Community Service Organization, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.snydergreenfh.com.
Commented