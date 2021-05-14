Gregory D. Barnhart, 65, of Laughlintown died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at The Grove of Latrobe.
He was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Ligonier, a son of the late Sherman Barnhart Jr. and Virginia Ruth “Ginny” Demmitt Barnhart.
Greg was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Ligonier and had retired from Laurel Valley Golf Club after 35 years of service. He was a member and past master of Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM, the Sons of the American Revolution-Arthur St. Clair Chapter, VFW Post 734, American Legion Post 267, Kingston Veterans & Sportsmen Club and the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald S. Barnhart; a special aunt, Louise “Corky” Barnhart, and several other aunts and uncles.
Surviving are his brother, Roger Barnhart (Janice) of Butler; a niece, Samantha; a nephew, Alexander, and several cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
A masonic service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
