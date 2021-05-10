Gracette M. Morales, 68, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 5, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Jose and Clara (Leonardo) Morales.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed drawing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemarie Sabella.
She is survived by her husband, Nicholas J. Hampson; daughter, Nicole G. Russo and son-in-law, Robert A. Russo, daughter, Clare Hampson; son, Anthony J. Hampson and daughter-in-law, Denise Hampson, son, Michael Hampson; grandchildren, James and Gracie Russo, Eleanora, Elizabeth and William Hampson, and Anthony and Nicholas Hampson; her brother, Joseph Morales, and her faithful dogs, Hope, Sophie and Bandit.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
