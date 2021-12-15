Grace Graham Guter, 102, of Latrobe died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant.
She was born Oct. 5, 1919, in Pleasant Unity, a daughter of the late Oliver C. and Mary (Edsall) Graham.
Grace rode the streetcar to become a graduate of Latrobe High School and was a lifelong member of Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked at Carborundum (Stupakoff) and previously worked at the candy counter at Reed’s Store and at the cake counter at G.C. Murphy’s 5&10, all in Latrobe. She also attended Latrobe United Methodist Church and Latrobe Presbyterian Church, where she helped with the young adult group and worked with the small children programs. Grace enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City, Toronto and a trip to Great Britain, dining out at Carbone’s, Palombo’s and the Elks and was a volunteer at Latrobe Area Hospital as a desk clerk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Guter; her brothers, Oliver C. (Ruth) Graham and C. Dale (Mary) Graham Sr., and nephews Charles D. Graham Jr. and David Graham.
She is survived by nieces and nephews the Rev. Dr. Olivia Graham, Gary (Ila) Graham, Charlotte Graham, Kathleen Graham, Barbara Graham Bosco, Amy Graham (Nile) and George (Linda) Graham; great-nieces and great-nephews, K.O. (Jacollene), William, Lauren (Jordan), Rachel (Joshua) and Amanda (James); great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Willa and Gemma, Levi and Isaac, Connor and Harper; a cousin, Jack (Mary Kay) Graham, and niece Anita Bridge Pohland.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jason E. Schweinberg officiating. Please go directly to the church on Saturday.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family requires all visitors to wear face masks at the funeral home and at church.
