Grace E. Shrum Johnson, 94, formerly of Derry, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Unity Township.
She was born Nov. 20, 1925, in Hillside, a daughter of the late Lemon O. and Sarah Elizabeth (Wedge) Ankney.
A member of the Derry First United Methodist Church, Grace was a graduate of St. Margaret’s School of Nursing in Aspinwall and had nursed there for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry S. Johnson; nine brothers, Edward W., Albert E. “Dean,” Kenneth R. “Bill,” John, Donald, Charles, Arthur, Norman and Robert Ankney, and three sisters, Betty Jane Guiher, Helen Mascilak and Sarah Mickey.
Grace is survived by a sister, Hazel M. Byers of Hillside; two brothers, Duane Ankney (Anna Mae) of Seger and Ronald Ankney (Paula) of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday with her pastor, the Rev. Lola Turnbull officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
