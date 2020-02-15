Grace E. Shrum Johnson, 94, formerly of Derry, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehab and Healthcare Center in Unity Township. Funeral arrangements will be announced by McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Grace E. Shrum Johnson
